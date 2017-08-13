The woman killed when a car plowed into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday was identified Sunday as a local paralegal by her family.

Heather Heyer, 32, died after she was struck by the grey Dodge challenger driven by James Alex Fields, 20, who had traveled from Ohio to protest with a group of white nationalists on Saturday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Charlottesville Mayor Names Victim of Car Attack 2:29 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1023583299591" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Heyer, who worked for a law firm in nearby Ruckersville, Virginia, had decided to travel to Charlottesvile to join a group of counter-protesters, her family said.

Heather Heyer Facebook

“She was there with her friends and she was trying to simply cross the street as the movement was breaking up that day and she was plowed down by a young man who was intent on spreading hate and thought hate would fix the world,” Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, told NBC News. “And hate does not fix the world.”

Related: Mother of Charlottesville Suspect Says She Thought Rally Was Just About Trump

"She was vocal. She had transgender friends, she had black friends, she had gay friends. She had a very wide range of friends, and she never met anyone who was a stranger," said Sarah Albro, a former coworker and friend of Heyer's, noting that it wasn't a surprise that she'd attended the counter protest.

"I wouldn't say that she was an activist," Albro added. "But I would say that she felt strongly about certain things and had no problem standing up and showing support."

Heyer grew up in Greene County, Virginia, and was one of 20 people who were injured when Fields plowed into a group of counter-protesters. Fields was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Virginia, confirmed that Heyer was a 2003 graduate from the school.

Larry Miller, Heyer's boss and the president of Miller Law Group PC, said that she had worked with him for about five years.

"She was conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work," Miller said. "She cared about the clients. She had her opinions and would defend them with vigor. She was a peaceful person. She loved her dog, Violet. She was full of life and her time was cut short and I know that I will miss her. I am in shock."

Bro said she assumed Heyer was going to be at the protest, but she didn’t feel comfortable dissuading her 32-year-old daughter from attending.

“I always encouraged her to be strong and strong-minded — even though that wasn’t always easy to raise —but I was always proud of what she was doing,” Bro said, as her voice began to crack.

“She was a fun loving person and tenderhearted person,” she added, “but at times she could be tough as nails too.”

A vigil for Heather is expected to be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Emancipation Park — the intended site of Saturday's alt-right rally.