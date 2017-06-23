Iconic NY Reporter’s Front Row Seat When Beatles Made History

New York reporter Gabe Pressman witnessed a lot in his more than 60 years of television broadcasting, but the photographic evidence that he had a front row seat to history was most dramatically captured when the Beatles arrived for their first trip to the U.S. in 1964.
Gazing up at the four shaggy-haired British lads, just above the microphones, Pressman stands out from the crowd of reporters. "Though few of us thought it at the time, we were witnessing the birth of an era," said Pressman in 2014. The Beatles were greeted by a screaming crowd estimated at 5,000.
Pressman died Friday at the age of 93.
