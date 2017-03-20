Ivanka Trump Sued for Alleged ‘Unfair Competition” by Clothing Rival

Ivanka Trump's clothing company has been hit with a class action lawsuit by a San Francisco rag trade rival who claims she is cashing in on her pop being President of the United States.

Modern Appealing Clothing (MAC) says the First Daughter 's firm has also gained an "unfair advantage" from from her husband Jared "working for the President of the United States" and charged that President Trump, his trusted adviser Kellyanne Conway, and White House spokesman Sean Spicer have all helped boost sales of Ivanka Trump Marks LLC products.

Ivanka Trump, center, and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, look on during President Trump's address. Alex Wong / Getty Images

"That advantage is specifically prohibited by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the law of the State of California," MAC claimed in court documents filed last week in San Francisco Superior Court and first obtained by the International Business Times.

Ivanka Trump and her "employees and agents have" been "exploiting the power and prestige of the White House for personal gain, including, but not limited to, piggy-backing promotion of defendant Ivanka Trump products on appearances at executive branch and other governmental events."

MAC is seeking a restraining order that would bar any Ivanka Trump label clothing or accessories from being sold in California.

"As a result of their unlawful acts, defendants have reaped and continue to reap benefits and illegal profits at the expense of plaintiff MAC and the Class it seeks to represent," the papers state.

In an email to NBC News, a rep for the Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment on the lawsuit.

But Trump has been accused of boosting his daughter's business by lashing out against Nordstrom when the retailer announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump's line because of dwindling sales.

And Conway ran afoul of the White House ethics office when she told Americans on a Fox News show last month "to go buy Ivanka's stuff."