WASHINGTON — A 66-year-old Illinois man has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, injuring at least one member of the House of Representatives.

James T. Hodgkinson allegedly opened fire at a field in Alexandria, Virginia, several law enforcement sources told NBC News. More than a dozen GOP lawmakers were there with staff.

The shooter then got into a gunfight with police, and was shot, officials said. The attacker later died, President Donald Trump said. The president paid tribute to the Capitol Police officers who likely saved lives in the face of a "brutal assault."

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement he’d been told the shooter had "apparently volunteered" on his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I am sickened by this despicable act,” Sanders said. “Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

The law enforcement officials said the shooter was heard asking, "Are these the Republicans or the Democrats?" That has raised questions about the gunman's political motivations. But officials at the scene said that piece of the investigation remains unclear.

Hodgkinson, a licensed home inspector who ran his business out of his Illinois home, has a history of arrests and was charged in 2006 with assaulting a woman, according to public records. At the time, police recovered a pocket knife, hair they say was pulled out of the woman's head, and a 12-gauge shotgun at the scene of the alleged attack. The charges, domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and battery, were later dismissed, according to public records.

Police also responded to reports of gunshots at his Belleville home — about 20 miles southeast of St. Louis, Missouri — in late March, according to a police report. Callers to 911 reported hearing 50 shots. Police said they found Hodgkinson with a weapon in his possession and a valid Illinois firearms license. They told Hodgkinson not to fire his weapon in that area as there were homes nearby.

Hodgkinson, encountered on the property of his rural home with a high-powered rifle, told officers he was taking target practice. “He was very cordial, very nice, very understanding,” St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson said Wednesday after speaking to one of the responding officers. “He had no reason to think he was doing anything illegal, immoral or anything.”

Lyndon Evanko, who represented Hodgkinson in the 2006 case, described his former client as “an odd little guy” and “a bit of a misanthrope.”

Evanko went on: “He wasn’t unpleasant. But he wasn’t particularly somebody you would want to hang out with. I got the feeling that he butted heads with a lot of people."

At the same time, Evanko said, Hodgkinson “didn’t seem the least bit political" or “somebody with a great deal of passion about anything."

Hodgkinson was a frequent writer to his local paper, the Belleville News-Democrat, where he railed against income inequality, linking it to the tax policies of the GOP, the newspaper reported.

“I have never said ‘life sucks,’ only the policies of the Republicans,’ he wrote in one letter.

In another, Hodgkinson said his favorite TV program was “The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC.

Other law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News that at this point there's no indication that the shooter had ties to international terrorism.

Witnesses said the gunman opened fire with a rifle from the third base side of the diamond.

One witness, David Thomas, said he had just left a YMCA gym when the shooting started. He said he saw the gunman pacing from one end of the third base dugout to the other, firing multiple rounds then stopping to shout things like “get out of here.”

He briefly took cover with Laura Russell, then ran home, where she saw pictures of the gunman and recognized him as someone she often saw in the early morning at the YMCA working on a laptop. Russell said she never saw him working out, which she found odd. But “he was friendly,” she said.

Two firearms, a rifle and a handgun, were recovered from the scene, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

The shooting also wounded two members of a dignitary protection unit of the U.S. Capitol Police.

The two officers were injured and are in good condition, officials said. The other reported victims, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House's majority whip, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist with Tyson Foods, were all expected to survive.

CLARIFICATION (June 14, 1:50 p.m.):An earlier version of this article said that Hodgkinson was arrested in 2006 for assaulting his girlfriend. The nature of Hodgkinson's relationship with the victim is not clear.