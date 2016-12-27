Play Facebook

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's rare visit with President Barack Obama to Pearl Harbor on Tuesday seems aimed at sending a message that former enemies can mend bonds and form powerful alliances that outlive the devastating effects of war.

Abe on Monday said he wants to send a message to the world during his visit to Pearl Harbor that Japan will never repeat the atrocities of past wars.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama participate in a wreath-laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 27, 2016. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

"The alliance between Japan and the United States is one with hope in dealing with various problems in the world," Abe said in a speech to the Japanese business lobby Keidanren.

"I hope this visit will be a historical one with leaders of Japan and the United States jointly visiting Pearl Harbor in a show of reconciliation," he said.

Abe's visit comes 75 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor and his attendance at the USS Arizona Memorial marks the first such visit in decades by a Japanese prime minster. During the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 2,403 Americans were killed on Dec. 7, 1941.

It also comes seven months after Obama became the first sitting American president to visit the Japanese memorial dedicated to the more than 200,000 people killed when American forces dropped two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

Other Japanese primer ministers have made the trek before in the years just after the war.

Former leader Shigeru Yoshida went there just six years after the country's World War II surrender.

Yoshida signed the San Francisco peace treaty with the U.S. and others in 1951, allowing Japan back into international society after its war defeat. His Pearl Harbor visit, which he made on his way home from San Francisco, was largely eclipsed by the historic treaty.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe presents a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 26, 2016. Hugh Gentry / Reuters

Former PM Nobusuke Kishi, Abe's grandfather, also made the trip in 1957. And Ichiro Hatoyama visited the year before.

"While not the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit the site of the infamous attack, Shinzo Abe's trip to Pearl Harbor ... is a meaningful measure in a much larger effort to enhance the U.S.-Japan alliance," Harry Kazianis, a director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest, a Washington D.C. foreign policy think tank, said in a statement.

There is also another important and more pragmatic reason for Japan and U.S. cooperation, Kazianis said, "an increasingly aggressive China."