A son of Jerry Sandusky — the former Penn State football coach convicted of molesting a string of boys — was charged Monday with sexual abuse of a child, court records show.

Jeff Sandusky, 41, was suspended from his job at the State Correctional Institution in Rockview, Pa., pending resolution of the charges — 12 felony counts that include criminal solicitation, corruption of a minor and child pornography.

It was not immediately clear if Jeff Sandusky, who was held in lieu of $200,000 bail, has an attorney. A lawyer for Jerry Sandusky said he had just learned of the charges.

Jerry and Dottie Sandusky have six adopted children. One of them, Matt, told police in the middle of his father's 2012 trial that he had been sexually molested by him for years.

Jeff Sandusky stood by his father after the scandal exploded — and after his father was convicted of 45 counts of sex abuse and sentenced to serve 30 to 60 years in prison.

"Matt is truly a good person," Jeff told the sports site Bleacher Report in 2015. "I care for him. I do. And I want the best for him. But this is bull. My dad is innocent. I can guarantee you that. He's innocent."

"Dad himself says he had boundary issues, meaning that he'd put a hand around your shoulder, he'd have his hand on my leg," Jeff said in that interview.

"Can that be taken the wrong way? Yes, and I get it. But he was not doing it to be a creeper, a perv. No, he was doing it to say I care about you."

Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, left, and his wife Dottie Sandusky arrive for a preliminary hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011. Gene J. Puskar / AP file

After his brother's arrest, Matt Sandusky told NBC News that if the allegations are true "he deserves the maximum of whatever sentence the judge will give him."

"He should not see the outside of a prison cell for the rest of his life if these allegations are true," Matt Sandusky said.

"These people need to be stopped. Human beings need to rise up and say, Enough is enough," he added. "We want to pretend it's not happening here because Jerry Sandusky was a one-off predator...That's not the reality.

"We need to take a stance and say our priority is protecting children. And we will do everything we can until that happens."

In August, Jerry Sandusky took the witness stand for the first time in an attempt to get his conviction overturned, denying he had ever had sexual contact with a child.

"That is disgusting and dirty, and something that I never would have thought of and something that I never did with anybody," he said.

Sandusky's latest appeal is still pending.