She was the first African-American to sit on New York State's highest court. She was also the nation's first Muslim judge.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam's body was found floating off Manhattan in the Hudson River, according to the New York Police Department. It was not clear how long the 65-year-old judge, who lived in nearby Harlem, had been in the water when she was discovered near West 132nd Street.

The New York City Medical Examiner is "unable to confirm the cause and manner of death at this time," a spokesperson told NBC News. Asked whether they were investigating the judge's death as a possible suicide, an NYPD spokesman told NBC News: "The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."

Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany on April 30, 2013. Mike Groll / AP file

There were no signs of trauma when Abdus-Salaam's body was found, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert K. Boyce said in a press conference Thursday. He added that it was too soon to tell if suicide was the cause of death.

Abdus-Salaam had her Metrocard on her and that police don't believe any medication to have been a factor. She spent the weekend with her husband, the Rev. Gregory Jacobs, in New Jersey and spoke with her assistant Tuesday morning, Boyce said.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the respected jurist who Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called a "trailblazer."

"During her time on the bench, Justice Abdus-Salaam earned the respect of all who appeared before her as a thoughtful, thorough, and fair jurist," he said in a statement "I join all those who knew Justice Abdus-Salaam in mourning this terrible loss."

“ She was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called her a "humble pioneer." And Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Abdus-Salaam possessed an "unshakable moral compass."

"She was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come," Cuomo said.

Asked what makes her a good judge, Abdus-Salaam said in a 2012 profile for Columbia Law School Magazine, "I think people consider me to be a judge who listens and gives them a fair shot."

Born Sheila Turner in Washington on March 14, 1952, Abdus-Salaam was the great-granddaughter of a slave. She took her first husband's last name and continued to use it professionally after that marriage ended, according to the Encyclopedia of Muslim-American History.

One of six children raised by working class parents, Abdus-Salaam attended public schools and first became interested in the law by watching the TV show "Perry Mason." But she found her calling when Frankie Muse Freeman, a civil rights attorney and the first woman to be appointed to the United States Commission on Civil Rights, visited her high school.

"She was riveting," Abdus-Salaam recalled in the profile. "She was doing what I wanted to do: using the law to help people."

The judge also gave her mother credit for pushing her to succeed.

"If my mother wasn't such a smart and resourceful woman, I might have ended up in foster care or worse," Abdus-Salaam recalled in 2015 at a Black History Month celebration. "Although she dropped out of school, my mother realized that a good education would help us escape the poverty that we were trapped in."

Abdus-Salaam earned her bachelor's degree at Barnard College in 1974 and graduated three years later from Columbia Law School where she was classmates with future U.S. Attorney Eric Holder, who remembered as serious but fun-loving.

“ Sheila could boogie, but there was a seriousness about her, a strong sense of purpose at a relatively young age. She never forgot where she came from.”

"Sheila could boogie, but there was a seriousness about her, a strong sense of purpose at a relatively young age," he said. "She never forgot where she came from."

Her first job out of college was as a public defender in Brooklyn where she often represented poor defendants and immigrants in landlord versus tenant disputes.

"The job was not just legal, but also part social work, and some part education," she said in the profile.

Later, she was an assistant attorney general in the New York State Department of Law's civil rights where she won an anti-discrimination suit on behalf of 30 female city bus drivers who had been wrongly passed over for promotions.

In 1994, Abdus-Salaam became the nation's first Muslim judge when she started serving on the New York Supreme Court. Then in 2009, Gov. David Paterson appointed her associate justice to the New York Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

In 2013, Cuomo nominated Abdus-Salaam to fill a vacancy on the New York Court of Appeals and praised her "deep understanding of the everyday issues facing New Yorkers." And after the state Senate confirmed her nomination, Abdus-Salaam received a standing ovation.

She quickly distinguished herself as a champion of the poor and downtrodden and as a hedge against the powerful and politically-connected corporations. She also wrote a landmark decision that gave the non-biological parent in a same sex couple visitation rights after a breakup.

Abdus-Salaam was married three times. Her second husband was James Hatcher. And she is survived by Jacobs, whom she married in 2016 and who is a minister at the Episcopal Diocese of Newark.