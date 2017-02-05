Play Facebook

The Justice Department late Saturday filed a request to stay a federal judge's ruling blocking President Donald Trump's order that restricted entry to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The emergency motion seeks a stay pending consideration of an appeal, and cites harm to the public. It comes a day after Judge James L. Robart in Seattle granted a temporary restraining order that blocked Trump's order from being implemented nationwide.

If the stay is granted, Trump's executive order would go back into effect.

The Justice Department argues that Trump's Jan. 27 order, which temporarily suspended entry to the U.S. from nationals of Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Yemen, is a valid exercise of Trump's authority.

The Justice Department brief says the federal court ruling "second-guesses the the President's national security judgment." It cites a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said "the power to admit or exclude aliens is a sovereign prerogative."

"Unlike the president, courts do not have access to classified information about the threat posed by terrorist organizations operating in particular nations, the efforts of those organizations to infiltrate the United States, or gaps in the vetting process," the Justice Department brief argues.

It also argues that Washington state lacks legal standing in the case and that the Constitutional challenges it brought were without merit. It also argues that the federal court improperly issued a nationwide injunction that blocked Trump's order.

Earlier Saturday night Trump was asked about an appeal while at a gala in Florida, and the president said: "We'll win. For the safety of our country, we'll win."

It wasn't immediately clear when a decision could be made on the request for a stay.

Some 60,000 visas that had been canceled were deemed valid after Robart issued his restraining order Friday. Some rushed to take advantage of the reprieve and enter the U.S.

The Justice Department brief argues that the Seattle federal judge's order "immediately harms the public by thwarting enforcement of an executive order issued by the President, based on his national security judgment."

Trump's executive order caused chaos at airports, and among those reported detained or turned away included students, professors, and green card holders. Critics have called it a "Muslim ban," which Trump has denied. The president has said the order is necessary to protect Americans from terrorism.

A woman holds a sign saying "welcome" in English and Arabic at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Reed Saxon / AP

Earlier Saturday, the International Air Transport Association said in a note to airlines earlier Saturday that restrictions were lifted and "it is as if the Executive Order never existed."

Some visa holders from the seven affected nations arrived in the U.S. Saturday after previously being turned away.

Amir Rashidi, 55, of Seattle, said his niece had flown into Boston on Saturday afternoon from Iran. Despite holding a green card, she was previously barred from entering the United States.

Rashidi said he heard from an attorney that Lufthansa was agreeing to board passengers with immigrant visas, and he contacted his niece, Mahsa Fazmali, to buy a ticket. She scrambled to board the next plane.

"She is happy and we're very thankful," Rashidi told NBC News after his niece arrived at Boston's Logan International Airport Saturday.

"This is her first experience with democracy where no one is above the law even the president," he said. "This is the America everyone knows outside the U.S."

Trump responded the temporary restraining order issued by Washington U.S. District Court Judge James L. Robart with a serious of angry Tweets, including one that called Robart a "so-called judge." Robart was nominated in 2003 by President George W. Bush.

Saira Rafiee, a doctoral student at the City University of New York, arrived at Boston's airport Saturday after being stranded in Iran following a family vacation. After the order was put in place, she was stopped in Abu Dhabi and sent back to Tehran.

"I hope this all ends soon," she said.