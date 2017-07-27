One day after a ride malfunction killed one person and injured seven more at the Ohio State Fair, Gov. John Kasich insisted the state would “move on” and continue to enjoy the beloved event.

“This will not define the Ohio State Fair. It will carry on,” Kasich said during a press conference on Thursday. “Despite this, Ohio will move on. It doesn’t mean we won’t remember yesterday.”

Kasich urged Ohioans to come out to the fair, saying risks are a part of being a human and shouldn’t stop people from enjoying the event.

The governor won't be involved the investigation, he said. Instead, that duty will be left to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which will try to determine how a row of seats detached from a spinning pendulum ride called the Fire Ball.

It was not immediately clear if human error was being investigated.

David Daniels, the director of the Department of Agriculture, said inspectors worked through the night following the incident to re-inspect the rides at the Ohio State Fair. While the fair remains open, the rides are currently closed.

“Our inspectors were working on the ground to inspect the things they could during the night last night. Those inspections will continue today as we get an opportunity to get up on the rides. Weather permitting, we will go through all those rides again,” Daniels said.

He add that once the department felt satisfied by the re-inspection, the rides would open again. However, he did not indicate when that might be.

Prior to the press conference on Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victims of the accident, including Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, Ohio, who was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds.

Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. Jay LaPrete / AP

Officials named six of the injured as Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio; as well as Russell Franks, 42; Keziah Lewis, 19; Jennifer Lambert, 18; and Abdihakim Hussein, 19, all of Columbus, Ohio.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured but, at his family's request, police did not release his name.

Some fair-goers who witnessed the accident said they have been left "traumatized."

Sisters Britney and Kiley Neal were next in line to ride the Fire Ball when the row of seats detached.

"The ride was going as normal, and then all of a sudden you see people flying out, and then the guy hit the emergency stop button, which then made the seat fly off and people flew off as well," Britney told TODAY on Thursday.

The girls said they went home and “cried [their] eyes out,” struggling to cope with what they saw.

Upon learning of the accident, several fairs and festivals across the country decided to shut down rides similar to the Fire Ball.

Monmouth County Fair in New Jersey, the California State Fair, and the upcoming Illinois State Fair all announced Thursday that they were shutting down rides similar to the Fire Ball as a precaution.