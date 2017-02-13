Comedian John Oliver's politically-charged HBO series "Last Week Tonight" returned to the airwaves for the first time this year on Sunday night — and the show seems to have discovered a creative new way to troll President Donald Trump.

On the show, Oliver highlighted just how much the president appears to absorb and parrot information he gets from early morning cable news broadcasts, and other, even less reliable sources.

So Oliver and his staff came up with a potential way to capture the president's attention (since, the host conceded, Trump doesn't watch "Last Week Tonight," which has been on hiatus since the Sunday after the election).

They bought ads, in the style and tone of medical catheter commercials which frequently air on networks like Fox News, meant to "educate" the president on crucial issues like the nuclear triad.

"We're going to run them on shows we know he watches every day," said Oliver.

To that end, the ads will run between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday during Washington D.C. affiliate broadcasts of Fox News' "Fox & Friends," CNN's "New Day" and MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Oliver said.

"Until we're shut down, we are prepared to educate Donald Trump one by one on topics we're pretty sure he doesn't know about," Oliver added.

Other parody ads, featuring an elderly character actor dressed as a cowboy, encouraged Trump to recognize that all African-Americans don't live in the inner city, showed why climate and weather are not the same thing, illustrated how the unemployment rate is determined and the difference between a appetizer and entree fork, among other things.

Last season, during the run-up to the 2016 general election, Oliver delivered a blistering monologue — where he deconstructed myths about Trump's public persona, including his own name, which his ancestors changed centuries earlier from Drumpf.

At the end of that broadcast almost one year ago to date, Oliver began selling "Make Donald Drumpf Again" hats in the style of the then-candidate's infamous "Make America Great Again" swag. The anti-Trump garb became a best-selling sensation, and segment which spawned it has over 31 million views on YouTube.