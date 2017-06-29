Lawyers, Immigrant Groups Brace for Enforcement of Trump Travel Ban

Lawyers and immigration advocates gathered at airports and monitored hotlines on Thursday as they braced for President Donald Trump’s travel ban to go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this week that upheld large parts of the revised executive order.

"We have a number of civil rights and advocacy groups that are having attorneys essentially stationed at the airport between now and this evening," said Ameena Qazi, executive director of the Los Angeles branch of the National Lawyer's Guild, while en route to Los Angeles International Airport.

Qazi added the group was planning to have teams of attorneys and organizers at various airports over the next week while they assessed the impact of the reinstated order.

The Supreme Court on ruled on Monday that Trump’s order restricting travel against visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries and entry of all refugees could take effect in part until the court makes a final ruling on the order later this year.

Ibrahim Hooper, communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said his organization was also having "attorneys from our chapters going to different airports around the country.” He added that the group had lawyers available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and possibly New York.

CAIR and other groups had scheduled a press conference in New York City on Friday to speak out against the travel ban, according to a statement from the Yemeni American Merchants Association.

Immigration groups told NBC News they were sending attorneys and translators to international airports and closely monitoring email and phone hotlines, five months after the first version of Trump’s executive order led to chaos as dozens were detained and some sent back.

“We’re going to head out in about half an hour, just to be there just to see — even if there’s just a one percent chance of being a problem,” Camille Mackler, the director of legal initiatives at the New York Immigration Coalition and member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said in reference to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The immigration coalition said it was sending about a dozen lawyers to the airport and had many more on call.

Volunteer lawyers set up camp in the international terminal at Chicago's O'Hare Airport to help immigrant travelers and their families after President Donald Trump issued an executive order which imposed a freeze on admitting refugees into the United States and a ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries on January 29 in Chicago.

The groups were also participating in a rally in New York City’s Union Square on Thursday afternoon, Mackler said.

The latest guidelines from the government were that the order would take effect at 8:00 p.m. ET Thursday, but further legal challenges are expected.

Even as Mackler and others said they did not expect the chaotic scenes from when the ban was first implemented, they said their main issue was how the administration interpreted the high court’s decision in the first place.

The court ruling allowed Trump to place a 90-day ban on travelers from six countries, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen — as well as a 120-day ban on any refugees when they have no "bona fide relationship" with an entity or person in the United States.

Earlier Thursday, the State Department determined that a “bona fide relationship” included a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the U.S., two department officials confirmed to NBC News.

The groups decried that it excludes other family relationships, including grandparents.

Members of a coalition of immigration lawyers wait for people affected by Trump's executive order at the Los Angeles International Airport on January 30 in Los Angeles.

“What I’m worried could happen is what the Department of State intends to happen — is a grandfather and grandmother gets denied a visa, people who we believe would still fit with that the Supreme Court intended,” Mackler said.

“I don’t think anyone would say that the Department of State guidance that was issued is a common sense interpretation of what the Supreme Court intended,” she said, adding, “They’re taking the Supreme Court decision and twisting it for their own political purposes.”

The department's move also prompted a social media campaign #GrandparentsNotTerrorists, by the National Iranian American Council’s action group.

Hooper said that CAIR and other groups were prepared to combat the Trump administration’s guidelines.

“If we are able to hear from anyone who is barred from the U.S. based on that flawed interpretation, we will present a legal challenge,” he said.

Qazi said the impact of the order was most likely to be felt abroad at consulates, where people could be denied visas.

"We just don't know at this time what it might look like ... but if everything goes to according to the order, the main impact of this will be felt abroad, when families and those seeking visas will be denied outright which is still egregious and outrageous in it's own right," she said.

She added that as a practicing-Muslim, the issue hit close to home.

"The timing, it just cuts to our core because the Supreme Court decision came out the day after our Eid celebration, which is our largest religious holiday after a month of fasting," she said.

"It's tearing families apart, and in a time and moment when we as a faith community are celebrating our family and our loved ones, it's just so outrageous on so many levels," she said.