Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
DEVELOPING
News

Learjet Crashes Into Teterboro, New Jersey, Warehouse

by Alex Johnson, Jay Blackman, Christoper Essner and Jacquellena Carrero

advertisement

A Learjet crashed Monday while trying to land at a New Jersey airport, and several buildings were on fire, authorities told NBC News.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were aboard the Learjet 35, which has a capacity of eight passengers and two pilots. There were also no immediate word on injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, which was flying from Philadelphia International Airport, went down about a quarter-mile short of Teterboro Airport in Carlstadt, about 15 miles northeast of Newark, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Joe Orlando, a spokesman for the Borough of Carlstadt, told NBC News the plane hit at least three separate properties, including a Department of Public Works facility. He said the scene was like "something out of a movie."

The airport was closed as thick smoke billowed over the scene. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Image: Carlstadt, New Jersey, plane crash
Smoke pours into the air after a small plane crashed in Carlstadt, New Jersey, on Monday. NBC New York
Alex Johnson
Alex Johnson
Jay Blackman
Christoper Essner
Jacquellena Carrero
Jacquellena Carrero
Topics U.S. news, Travel
First Published
Next Story 'WannaCry' Malware Cyberattack Slows, But Threat Remains, Experts Say
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement