A Learjet crashed Monday while trying to land at a New Jersey airport, and several buildings were on fire, authorities told NBC News.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were aboard the Learjet 35, which has a capacity of eight passengers and two pilots. There were also no immediate word on injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, which was flying from Philadelphia International Airport, went down about a quarter-mile short of Teterboro Airport in Carlstadt, about 15 miles northeast of Newark, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Joe Orlando, a spokesman for the Borough of Carlstadt, told NBC News the plane hit at least three separate properties, including a Department of Public Works facility. He said the scene was like "something out of a movie."

The airport was closed as thick smoke billowed over the scene. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.