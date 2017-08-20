Legendary Comedian and Actor Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

Jerry Lewis, the legendary character and physical comedian, has died, his talent agency said Sunday. He was 91.

The multi-faceted star was arguably best known as the funnier half of slapstick comedy duo Martin and Lewis, which he formed with singer Dean Martin. The two talents began their partnership at the legendary 500 Club in Atlantic City in 1946 before hitting the big time at New York City's Copacabana Club.

Pierre, a bespectacled five-year-old chimpanzee who's trying to make a name for himself in the movies, is introduced to the banana split by comedian Jerry Lewis, a fellow actor in Hollywood, on Jan. 24, 1950 in Los Angeles. Pierre is at first, only mildly interested as Lewis takes a spoonful of banana and strawberry. Then Pierre decide it's worth a closer look and he takes a taste, with a bit of urging from Lewis. Later Pierre gobbled a whole one. Frank Filan / AP

But the popular entertainer also enjoyed a long film and stage career after he split with Martin in 1956, writing and directing as well as acting in many hit movies through the 1950s, 60s and 70s, including "The Nutty Professor," "The Bellboy" and "The Ladies Man."

And Lewis was a well-known advocate for muscular dystrophy research — hosting his famous MDA telethon from 1966 until 2010 — as well as raising money for other children's issues.

