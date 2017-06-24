Lobbyist Shot in Baseball Practice Rampage Released From Hospital

A lobbyist who was shot and wounded when a lone gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice last week has been released from the hospital, his family said Saturday.

Matt Mika, director of government relations for Tyson Foods in the company's D.C. office, was shot in the chest in the June 14 rampage in Alexandria, Virginia. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and two police officers were also wounded. The gunman was killed by police.

"We are truly grateful for the compassionate, world-class care provided by the doctors, nurses and team at George Washington, and we will never forget and continue to be grateful for the heroism shown by the U.S. Capitol Police," Mika’s family said in a statement.

This undated photo released by Tyson Foods company shows Matt Mika. Worth Sparkman / AP

Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House, was shot in the hip and was initially described as in critical condition. MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement on Wednesday that he is now in fair condition. Congressional staffer Zack Barth was shot in the left calf.

Authorities said this week that the gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, acted alone and had no terror ties.

A motive is still under investigation, but Hodgkinson had made statements railing against Republicans on social media in the past. A congressman said the gunman asked him if it was the Democratic or Republican team that was practicing and was told it was the Republicans before he opened fire.

Mika's family called his release from George Washington University Hospital "a welcome and important step" and said they appreciate all the prayers and words of encouragement.