News
U.S. news
News

Lockheed Martin Shares Take Another Tumble After Trump Tweet

by Christine Wang, CNBC

Shares of Lockheed Martin and Boeing made diverging moves in extended trading Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump tweeted about the companies.

Trump said the "tremendous cost and cost overruns" of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program led him to asking Boeing to "price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet."

Lockheed Martin shares fell about 2 percent, while Boeing shares gained about 1 percent. Trump's tweet shaved off about $1.2 billion of Lockheed Martin's market value.

"We have committed to working with the president-elect and his administration to provide the best capability, deliverability and affordability across all Boeing products and services to meet our national security needs," Boeing told CNBC in a statement.

A spokesman for Lockheed Martin declined to comment to CNBC.

The president-elect previously threatened to cancel the order for a new Air Force One from Boeing because of the costs. He's also criticized the price of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program before, which took as much as $4 billion off of the company's market value.

The tweet comes after Trump met with the CEOs of both companies at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday. After meeting with the president-elect, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said she "appreciated the opportunity to discuss the importance of the F-35 program and the progress we've made in bringing the costs down."

