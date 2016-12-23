Feedback
Man Surrenders in Little Rock 'Road Rage' Shooting That Killed Boy, 3

by Phil Helsel

Police in Little Rock, Arkansas, say they've made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend described as a case of "road rage" over a delay at a stop sign.

Lt. Steve McClanahan said Gary Holmes surrendered to police late Thursday. McClanahan would not release any more information Thursday night, but a federal prosecutor said Holmes had been charged in state court with murder.

The shooting of Acen King as he was being driven by his grandmother for a shopping trip Saturday afternoon prompted the city and FBI to offer $40,000 in reward money for information leading to the shooter.

The shooting apparently occurred after a gunman was angry that the boy's grandmother "wasn't moving fast enough at a stop sign," McClanahan said at the time.

Acen King Courtesy Pastor Terrance "Scotty" Long

In a 911 call released by police Monday, the boy's grandmother tells a dispatcher, "I was at the stop sign and the guy blew a horn at me and I blew it back, and he shot, but I thought it was in the air. He shot at the car!"

Police were called to a shopping center at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday after the grandmother realized her grandson had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

At the time, police said they were looking for an older model black Chevrolet Impala and a tall African-American man. McClanahan has said investigators believe the grandmother is "completely innocent" in the incident. She was not hurt.

Pulaski County jail records show a Gary Holmes of Little Rock booked Thursday night on a charge of capital murder. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris for the Eastern District of Arkansas confirmed Holmes surrendered to police and has been charged in state court with murder.

