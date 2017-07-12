After a two-month manhunt, a Canadian man accused of killing his girlfriend and possibly describing it on social media was arrested by U.S. officials in San Antonio, Texas, authorities said Wednesday.

Ager Hasan, 24, charged with the murder of Melinda Vasilije, 22, was arrested Tuesday during an unrelated traffic stop in San Antonio while crossing the United States in what police say was an attempt to reach the Mexican border.

Homicide suspect Ager Hasan has been arrested in Texas. Thank you to our US law enforcement partners, community & media. pic.twitter.com/rDCZ3l0Ecu — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) July 12, 2017

A Canada-wide warrant for Hasan's arrest was issued after his vehicle crossed the U.S. border shortly after Vasilije was found dead in her Ontario, Canada residence on April 28 with multiple stab wounds, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Hasan traveled in a vehicle known to police by stealing license plates along the way, police said at a news conference on Wednesday. He was reportedly sighted in Pennsylvania, where he stole a license plate from a car at a supermarket parking lot, and in Tennessee, authorities said. At the time of his arrest in Texas, he was driving using stolen Arkansas plates, they said.

Waterloo police said officers had been in contact with Hasan via email throughout the investigation, urging him to turn himself in.

Have you seen this wanted suspect?He was last seen in the TN area May 20 driving a black Honda HR-V with Ontario or Pennsylvania plates. pic.twitter.com/P4hCRjcZyv — TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) May 24, 2017

The case gained attention in May after a post emerged on Reddit apparently detailing a murder and the offender's subsequent escape to the United States. Other recent posts on an Instagram account claiming to belong to Hasan also discussed the case and Hasan's tumultuous relationship with Vasilije.

At the news conference, Waterloo police acknowledged the social media posts but did not confirm whether the accounts, in fact, belong to Hasan.

"Our investigations are still ongoing in relation to the social media posts that Mr. Hasan has been believed to be posting over the last number of months," Waterloo Regional Police Inspector Mike Haffner said.

Police say Hasan is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of breach of recognizance, or skipping bail. He was being held in San Antonio and was expected to appear in court on Wednesday pending extradition to Canada.