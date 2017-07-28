Man Suspected of Killing Wife on Cruise Because ‘She Would Not Stop Laughing’ at Him

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Utah man is suspected of killing his wife aboard an Alaska cruise ship because "she would not stop laughing" at him, according to an FBI complaint.

Kenneth Manzanares was discovered with blood on his hands and clothes Tuesday night before telling a man in his room his wife's laughter is what drove him to kill her, the complaint says.

Blood was also found spread throughout the cabin on the Princess Cruises ship.

The cruise ship Emerald Princess anchors in southern Sweden. Scanpix Sweden / Reuters file

A man and other people went into Manzanares' room before medical workers and security officers had arrived and saw Kristy Manzanares, 39, a real estate agent, on the floor covered in blood, according to court documents.

When the man asked Manzanares what happened, the suspect said, "She would not stop laughing at me," according to a criminal complaint by FBI Special Agent Michael L. Watson.

Kristy Manzanares had a severe head wound at the time of her death, but authorities have declined to release other details in the case, including how many people were traveling with the couple on the 3,400-passenger Emerald Princess that left Sunday from Seattle.

Manzanares attempted to drag his wife's body to the balcony, but a man stopped him, Watson wrote. The name of the man was not included in the complaint.

A ship security officer handcuffed Manzanares, who was held in a nearby cabin, authorities said.

While the FBI searched him, Manzanares said, "My life is over," the complaint states.

Manzanares has been charged with murder, the complaint says.

Manzanares, 39, participated in his first court appearance Thursday by teleconference from Juneau, where he is in custody.

He appeared to be crying at times before the hearing and near the start, when U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy began speaking.

Manzanares dabbed at his eyes and nose with tissues.

He was wearing an orange jumpsuit during the proceedings. He had his ankles shackled and was wearing slip-on shoes.

McCoy appointed assistant Federal Defender Jamie McGrady to represent Manzanares. McGrady was not at the hearing and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bail has not been set and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10. McCoy approved change of venue from Anchorage to Juneau for further proceedings.

Manzanares has no criminal history, according to online Utah court records. His wife was remembered as a trusted adviser and valued employee.

"Kristy was a dedicated and loving mother who juggled her business schedule to make her children the top priority," the statement from Summit Sotheby's International Realty in St. George, Utah, said.

The ship was diverted to Juneau because of the investigation, which the FBI is leading because the death occurred in U.S. waters.