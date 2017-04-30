Manhunt for Couple After Carjacking, Deadly Shooting Rampage in LA

A manhunt was underway in Southern California Sunday for a carjacking couple who went on a shooting rampage throughout the Los Angeles suburbs killing one person and wounding at least three.

The shooting spree, spanning multiple cities, began when an armed man and a female accomplice forced their way into a woman's green SUV in Pico Rivera behind an alley near a Starbucks on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The man then shot at another person a block away in the neighboring community of Whittier, police said, before opening fire in four other nearby locations in the towns of La Mirada and Norwalk.

A victim in the Whittier shooting, identified as 33-year-old Jose Sahagun of Norwalk by the Coroner's Office, was transported to a local hospital and has died, police said. Others were treated at the scenes of the shootings.

The abandoned car was located more than four hours later in a park in Whittier. Late Sunday morning, officers were still searching for the two suspects and deputies had set up a command post at La Mirada High School.

Anthony Espinoza, a victim of the shooting spree, told KNBC that he is thankful he was not seriously hurt.

"I just heard a loud pop," he said. "I didn't even realize it was a shot at first. I thought it was a firework or something like that."

Another shooting that took place at a motel in Santa Fe is being investigated as related to spree. The gunfire occurred at the Budget Inn near the Santa Ana 5 Freeway and Carmenita Road, deputies told KNBC.

Melody Taylor, who witnessed that shooting, told the station that she heard a person fire into one of the inn's rooms and drive away in a car.

"A bullet hole was in the window this big and the glass was just shattered and police taped it off and went inside," Taylor said.