Manhunt for Quadruple Murder Suspect Ends With Death in Georgia

A days-long manhunt for a man suspected of attempted murder during a home invasion and multiple murders in at least two states ended Tuesday evening with the man dead and and his suspected female accomplice in custody.

Peggy Broz. John Broz

Police found William "Billy" Boyette, 44, and Mary Rice, 37, at a motel in West Point, Georgia, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rice surrendered to authorities about an hour later, while Boyette died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Boyette was suspected of murdering Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Florida, and Peggy Broz, whose car Boyette is believed to have stolen in Lillian, Alabama, authorities said.

"There is nothing to make sense of this. He needed a car, and he did not care 'cause he's an evil person," Broz's father-in-law, John Broz, told NBC News. "He's a coward."

Mary Rice and William 'Billy' Boyette in sheriff's photos. Escambia County Sheriff's Office

The Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff's Office said Boyette was also suspected of shooting a woman, later identified as Kayla Crocker, during a home invasion in Pensacola. Crocker died Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.