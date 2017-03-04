Groups of hundreds of President Trump's supporters in cities from New York City to Austin, Texas, rallied to "March 4 Trump" Saturday, uniting to show that they stand behind his administration and its policies.

At the forefront of everyone's mind — President Trump's claims that former President Obama ordered his "'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory." On Twitter, Trump lobbed a series of allegations against Obama early Saturday, comparing the charge to Watergate.

"Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!" he wrote.

Although a spokesman for Obama issued a statement disputing the president's claims, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York, demanding answers. Blaring vuvuzelas and shouting "don't wiretap me bro," many said they are frustrated at the division throughout the country.

Jovi Vaughn, who helped organize Saturday's rally outside Trump Tower, insisted that he's there to unite the country under the president. His message resonated across the country, from Texas and North Carolina to Colorado and Iowa. Although the crowds that gathered were smaller than previous anti-Trump protests, the supporters made their voices heard.

Singer Joy Villa, center, and designer Andre Soriano take part in a pro-Trump rally outside the Washington Monument on March 4, 2017, in Washington, DC. Molly Riley / AFP - Getty Images

At the nation's capital, nearly a hundred people stood in the shadow of the Washington Monument to peacefully demonstrate their solidarity with the president.

Jessica Castro and Randy Behm drove from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, just to attend the march. Draped in a Trump/Pence flag, Castro said she would like to see the media spend more time covering the president's allegations of Obama's wrongdoings.

"It's kind of mind boggling we're still talking some Russian influence and yet we still have more substantial things that need to be investigated and they don't get the same attention," she said.

Castro said she was a lifelong Democrat, but she decided to vote for President Trump because she was attracted to his blunt honesty. Now she demands the same from the media.

"Truth doesn't have an obligation to make you feel good, it's true whether you like it or not," she said. "I think we've been so politically correct for so long that when you hear the truth and it makes you uncomfortable you just turn away and that's what happened to a lot of Americans."

As the day wore on skirmishes broke out at several rallies.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, six were arrested and charged with rioting and disorderly conduct after anti-Trump demonstrators clashed with his supporters in the rotunda of the State Capitol, according to a spokesperson for the state patrol. Police said approximately 300 people attended the rally before the skirmish broke out.

In Berkeley, California, police released smoke in an attempt to disperse crowds as the demonstrators turned violent. Police were on hand to monitor the march, after protests against former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos turned violent last month. It's not yet clear if arrests were made.