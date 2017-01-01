Mariah Carey shrugged off an awkward, botched New Year's Eve performance plagued by technical difficulties early Sunday, observing: "S*** happens."

The singer struggled through her Times Square appearance that was aired on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

Mariah Carey appears exasperated by the technical difficulties during her New Year's Eve show. STEPHANIE KEITH / Reuters

She was the headline act at the event, where about a million revelers were ushering in 2017.

Carey stopped lip-syncing to her her song "Emotions," paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," she told the crowd.

Later, the visibly unhappy "Shake it off" singer abruptly left the stage.

A representative for Carey confirmed to The Associated Press there were technical difficulties.

The star later posted on Twitter and Instagram, saying: "S*** happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

Mariah Carey's disgusted sign off after her disastrous performance is basically us to 2016 https://t.co/NPbuH53UDu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2017

for the record, i've seen @MariahCarey live and she was the best singer i've EVER heard. continue on with your night! — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 1, 2017