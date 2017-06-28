NEW YORK — A federal prosecutor has told jurors in opening statements at the securities fraud trial of a former pharmaceutical company CEO that he built a bogus hedge fund empire on "lies upon lies."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karthik Srinivasan accused Martin Shkreli on Wednesday of losing investors' money through bad trades, then looting a drug company for $10 million in a secret scheme to pay them back.

Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman said that Shkreli was innocent. He said people around his client sometimes viewed him as an "odd duck," but also relied on his genius to make them money.

The 34-year-old is best known for using another pharmaceutical company to raise the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and making no apologies about it on social media.

He also famously bought a single-edition album by rap group Wu-Tang Clan in 2015 for a reported $2 million.