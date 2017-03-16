President Donald Trump might not be lovin' the message sent to McDonald's 3 million Twitter followers on Thursday morning.

The fast food chain took aim at Trump through the president's favorite medium, Twitter, before quickly deleting the tweet and claiming their account had been "compromised."

The original tweet, posted at 9:16 a.m., read: "@RealDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

@McDonaldsCorp / Twitter

An hour later, the company unpinned and deleted the tweet, which had amassed more than 1,000 retweets in that time. McDonald's published a new message saying their account had been compromised and an investigation had been launched.

"Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. We took swift action to secure it, and we apologize this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald's account," Terri Hickey, a spokesperson for McDonald's, said in a statement.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

McDonald's may be one of Trump's favorite dining options. After clinching the 1,237 delegates needed to win the Republican presidential nomination in May, Trump posted a photo of himself with McDonald's fries and an uneaten burger while riding on his airplane.

In February, Trump expressed his love for the fast food chain during a Republican townhall on CNN, where he told host Anderson Cooper that he prefers munching on Big Macs, Quarter Pounders with cheese and fish, and praised the cleanliness of the stores.

"I like cleanliness," he said. "And I think you're better off going [to McDonald's] than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from."