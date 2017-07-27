Melania Trump will make her first solo foreign trip as first lady in September, the White House announced on Thursday.

She will be leading the United States delegation at the Invictus Games, which take place in Toronto from September 23 to 30.

U.S. and U.K. athletes compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Finals at the Invictus Games Orlando on May 12, 2016, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Gerardo Mora / Getty Images for Invictus Games

The Invictus Games are a sporting event founded in 2014 by Prince Harry for veteran athletes who have suffered life-altering injuries or disabilities while serving. Ninety U.S. athletes are slated to compete this year, according to the White House.

"I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida last year," the White House press release quotes Melania as saying.

The first Invictus Games took place in London in 2014.

"In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions — something that should be lauded and supported worldwide," the statement added. "I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year’s games."