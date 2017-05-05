Michelle Obama may have ruined a former Obama administration employee's Cinco de Mayo with a single tweet.

The former First Lady shared a series of digits that appeared to be a phone number on her Twitter account Friday afternoon. When NBC News called the number — which has a St. Louis area code — a voicemail recording said it belonged to a man named Duncan Wolfe.

A former White House digital strategist shares the same name and lists the same number on his website.

The tweet was quickly deleted from Obama's account, but a Twitter account was quickly created to memorialize the mistake.

Some on Twitter expressed their condolences for Wolfe's voicemail.

Michelle Obama just ruined Duncan Wolfe's day by accidentally tweeting out his phone number. RIP to his voicemail inbox. — Lindsey Noel (@LDAWGGG17) May 5, 2017

@BarackObama out here using microwaves to spy on people, but @MichelleObama is putting peoples phone numbers into Twitter. — Steven Lopez (@realstevenlopez) May 5, 2017

According to his official bio, Wolfe has worked for a number of major companies including McDonald's, Toyota, Amazon and Humana. But he is perhaps best known for his work for the Obama White House and The New York Times.

The then White House digital producer traveled with the president, first lady and Vice President Joe Biden during his time at the White House.

Wolfe, who started at the White House as an intern, produced one of the most popular videos ever to come out of the White House. In Feb. 2016, the videographer captured President Obama and the First Lady dancing with centenarian Virginia McLaurin, who visited the White House in celebration of Black History Month. The video received tens of millions of views.

One at Optimus, a major production company, signed him as a director in 2015 and he returned to the firm after documenting Obama's final year in the White House in 2016.

Social media snafus have also plagued the Trump administration. Between President Donald Trump's bizarre phrases such as "Easy D!" and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's peculiar tweets of numbers and letters, a political figure's gaff tweet has become increasingly commonplace.

Wolfe did not return multiple calls for comment.