Military Helicopter Crashes on Maryland Golf Course, Killing One Crew Member

A military helicopter crashed on a golf course in Maryland Monday, killing one crew member and injuring two others, authorities said.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from U.S. Army Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, was conducting a training flight when it crashed at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland, at around 1:37 p.m., the U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Monday afternoon.

One of the injured crew members was in serious condition and the other in critical condition, the statement said.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community," Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general for Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, said in the statement. "Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time."

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Earlier Monday, a U.S. military official told NBC News the helicopter had "suffered a hard landing" near Leonardtown, and that at least one was medically evacuated to a local hospital.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that deputies and EMS personnel were at the scene of the crash, and urged people to avoid the area.

The incident came about two weeks after a fighter jet crashed in a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. That pilot, who was on a routine training mission at the time, was able to eject himself from the D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet. No one was injured on the ground, according to NBC Washington.