Military Helicopter Crashes on Maryland Golf Course

A military helicopter with three crew members crashed on a golf course in Maryland, authorities said Monday.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from U.S. Army Fort Belvoir in Virginia "suffered a hard landing" at around 1:50 p.m. near Leonardtown, Maryland, a U.S. military official told NBC News on Monday afternoon.

There were three crew members on board, and at least one was medically evacuated to a local hospital, according to the official. There was no immediate information on the status of the other two crew members.

The aircraft crashed at the Breton Bay Golf Course, the St. Mary's County fire department told NBC Washington.

Site of the military helicopter crash at the Breton Bay Golf Course in Maryland on April 17, 2017. Courtesy of TheBayNet.com

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that deputies and EMS personnel were at the scene of the crash, and urged people to avoid the area.

The incident came about two weeks after a fighter jet crashed in a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. That pilot, who was on a routine training mission at the time, was able to eject himself from the D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet. No one was injured on the ground, according to NBC Washington.