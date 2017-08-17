Military Joint Chiefs Denounce Charlottesville Racism

A group of military leaders broke with President Donald Trump and rebuked the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville over the weekend — a near-historic development for U.S. civil-military relations.

Since Sunday, five U.S. service chiefs — representing the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and National Guard — have tweeted their denunciation of the white nationalists whose rally led to the killing of a counter-protester on Saturday. Two police officers covering the rally also died when their helicopter crashed.

The joint chiefs condemnation of racism and white supremacist groups is notable because it stands in stark contrast with Trump's statements that blamed both white-nationalist marchers and counter-protesters — even though it was a Nazi sympathizer who caused all of the casualties.

It is also remarkable because American military leaders tend to stay outside of the political arena.

General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The first statement came after Trump — who oftentimes declares his admiration and love for members of the military — waffled over his condemnation of racism during a Saturday press conference for an executive order that affected veterans, blaming "many sides" for the violence in Charlottesville.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson's shared his admonition hours later on Saturday night.

Events in Charlottesville unacceptable & musnt be tolerated @USNavy forever stands against intolerance & hatred...https://t.co/tg0cETibaq — Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) August 13, 2017

On Monday, the 82nd Airborne's official account brought up World War II history to explain their impatience for Nazis.

Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy. — All American (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Their statement came after an unidentified man appeared to make the Nazi salute in Charlottesville on Saturday while wearing an 82nd Airborne Division cap.

"Respectfully, anyone who thinks this man represents our culture and values has never worn the maroon beret...and never will," the 82nd Airborne Division wrote in response to the photo.

Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017

Gen. Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, earned more than 25,000 retweets after he denounced the weekend's events, stating their was no room in the Marines for it.

No place for racial hatred or extremism in @USMC. Our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment frame the way Marines live and act. — Robert B. Neller (@GenRobertNeller) August 15, 2017

Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, also rebuked racial intolerance in his statement, stating that it stood against the institution's very foundation.

The Army doesn't tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. It's against our Values and everything we've stood for since 1775. — GEN Mark A. Milley (@ArmyChiefStaff) August 16, 2017

Later on Wednesday, Gen. Dave Goldfein, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Gen. Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, followed suit.

I stand with my fellow service chiefs in saying we're always stronger together-it's who we are as #Airmen pic.twitter.com/9XxOry93nf — Gen. Dave Goldfein (@GenDaveGoldfein) August 16, 2017

I stand with my fellow Joint Chiefs in condemning racism, extremism & hatred. Our diversity is our strength. #NationalGuard — Gen. Joseph Lengyel (@ChiefNGB) August 16, 2017

The military is one of the most integrated institutions in the federal government. According to the Department of Defense, the military is 37 percent nonwhite, which about matches the country at large.

Trump currently carries three generals in his cabinet. Former Marine four-stars John Kelly and James Mattis lead White House and Pentagon operations respectively, while Army three-star H.R. McMaster serves as Trump's national security adviser.