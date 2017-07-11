Military Plane Crashes in Mississippi, Causing Fatalities

A military plane crash in Mississippi on Monday caused an unknown number of deaths, officials said.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ray Coleman told NBC News that the aircraft was a C-130.

Smoke billows from a military C-130 plane crash on July 10, 2017 in LeFlore County, Mississippi. LaLa Moore

NBC affiliate WMC-TV reported that eight people were aboard the flight out of Memphis, Tennessee, when it crashed near a highway north of Jackson, Mississippi.

Citing unidentified investigators, the station reported that debris was found on either side of the way highway, indicating a possible mid-air explosion.

In a brief statement, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant asked for prayers for the crash victims and their loved ones.

“Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom,” he said.