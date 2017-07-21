Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau resigned on Friday, nearly a week after a police officer fatally shot an Australian bride-to-be who had called 911 to report a possible assault near her home.

"Last Saturday’s tragedy, as well as some other recent incidents, have caused me to engage in deep reflection," Harteau said in a statement. "The recent incidents do not reflect the training and procedures we’ve developed as a Department."

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau speaks at a news conference on March 30, 2016 in Minneapolis. File Elizabeth Flores / AP file

"I've decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be."

The fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who had already taken her fiancé's last name, Damond, has prompted relatives and Australia's prime minister to demand answers to how she ended up dead at the hands of police.

Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a police vehicle and fired through the driver's-side window, Officer Matthew Harrity, who was driving, has said according to investigators. Harrity said he was startled by a loud noise right before the shooting,the state Department of Public Safety has said.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges thanked Harteau for her service, noting her 30 years of experience and ability to become a top law-enforcement official "in a male-dominated profession."

Hodges, however, said she had lost confidence in Harteau’s ability to lead the city's police department and asked for her resignation.

"I've lost confidence in the Chief's ability to lead us further — and from the many conversations I’ve had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well," Hodges said.

Hodges declared that new leadership was needed and said she accepted Harteau’s resignation after the two had a conversation about it.

"We are not slowing the pace of our transformation," she added. "The work will continue until it is done — until justice, dignity, and the sanctity of life are reflected in every police encounter, and until everyone feels safe and is safe in One Minneapolis."

The Minneapolis Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting of Damond. Noor and Harrity have been placed on administrative leave.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension which is investigating the shooting also said Friday that it has located a person who was seen on a bicycle in the area at the time of the shooting, and may have witnessed the incident.

The bureau said in a statement Friday that "the individual has been cooperative and provided an interview today," and asked for any other witnesses to come forward.

Harrity has been interviewed by investigators from the bureau, but Noor has so far declined, the bureau said. Noor has hired a private attorney. The bureau said it cannot legally compel Noor's testimony.

"The BCA understands the urgency of this case and is proceeding as rapidly as possible without compromising the integrity and thoroughness of the investigation," the Department of Public Safety said in a statement Friday.