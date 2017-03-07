A Connecticut mom allegedly let her 10-year-old son drive her car while she streamed it on Facebook Live.

Lisa Nussbaum was arrested and charged on Mar. 3, 2017, for letting her 10-year-old son drive her car on public roads and streaming it on Facebook Live. Monroe Police Department / AP

Lisa Nussbaum, of Monroe, was charged on Friday with risk of injury or impairing morals of a minor.

Nussbaum, 38, was released the same day, after promising to appear at the Superior Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, one week later.

Monroe police said they arrested Nussbaum after several residents reported having seen a Facebook Live broadcast showing a child driving a car on public roads throughout the town of about 20,000.