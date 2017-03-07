A Connecticut mom allegedly let her 10-year-old son drive her car while she streamed it on Facebook Live.
Lisa Nussbaum, of Monroe, was charged on Friday with risk of injury or impairing morals of a minor.
Nussbaum, 38, was released the same day, after promising to appear at the Superior Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, one week later.
Monroe police said they arrested Nussbaum after several residents reported having seen a Facebook Live broadcast showing a child driving a car on public roads throughout the town of about 20,000.