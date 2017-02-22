Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar accused of abusing gymnasts during treatment 2:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/880196163612" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The doctor accused of molesting dozens of former patients was hit Wednesday with 23 new sex-abuse charges — the latest development in a scandal that has rocked the Olympic gymnastics world and one of America's biggest universities.

Charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first and third degree linked to at least a half-dozen women, some of them under age 13, were filed against Dr. Larry Nassar in Michigan district court. His attorneys declined to comment.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who is leading the probe, was scheduled to release more details at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Schuette had previously charged Nassar with repeatedly molesting a family friend starting when she was 6 years old.

At that time, about 60 former patients of Nassar had filed complaints against him, alleging he abused them under the guise of invasive pelvic exams while treating them for sports injuries. But the number of complaints has grown since then, according to crime logs at Michigan State University, where Nassar had his practice.

"I've never seen or heard of anything like this," said James White, a Michigan attorney who represents 13 victims and believes the number of accusers will continue to climb. "Based on the access he had to young girls over the last 20 years, the numbers are staggering."

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appears in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on sex abuse charges. NBC News

If Schuette brings new charges against Nassar, as he has indicated is likely, it will be the latest in a string of legal blows for the doctor:

• He was arrested and held without bail for possession of child pornography: at least 37,000 images and GoPro video that allegedly showed him groping girls in a pool. Last week, he was indicted on a new charge of trying to destroy evidence for allegedly erasing and trashing hard drives that were found in a garbage bin only because sanitation pickup ran late.

• More than two dozen women have filed lawsuits or paperwork seeking to join existing lawsuits as recently as this week. Many of the suits also name Michigan State, which fired Nassar in the fall, and USA Gymnastics, which fired him as team doctor in 2015 and notified the FBI.

Some lawsuits also name famed coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi because abuse allegedly took place under their watch at their Texas training facility, known as "the ranch." The Karolyis deny any role in or knowledge of abuse and said they were unaware of complaints against Nassar until recently.

• Last week, a Michigan judge ordered Nassar to stand trial on the original child molestation charge after the accuser testified against him at a preliminary hearing, describing how he turned games of hide-and-seek into abuse sessions. "Almost every time I was there for a couple of years, something occurred," the woman, now 25, testified as Nassar sat stone-faced in striped jail garb.

Nassar, 53, has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. His attorneys have said any procedures he performed were accepted osteopathic medicine practices.

Dominique Moceanu, seen here during a 1997 practice, says changes in the gymnastics world are needed to protect girls from predators. Denis Balibouse / Reuters

The scandal has rocked two institutions: USA Gymnastics, which is the national governing body for the sport and assembles the Olympic teams, and Michigan State, which recently hired former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald to conduct an internal review.

Dominique Moceanu, a member of the 1996 team that won gold in Atlanta, said in a Facebook post this week that the culture of the gymnastic world "set the stage for such atrocities to take place."

"Changes and improvements to the system — including a functioning set of checks and balances —are long overdue. Gymnastics is a beautiful sport, and its young athletes deserve to practice and perform their craft in a safe environment," Moceanu, who said she was not assaulted by Nassar, wrote.

--