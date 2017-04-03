Mother of Three Dies Shortly After Finishing Half Marathon

A Pennsylvania mother of three died shortly after crossing the finish line of the Scranton Half Marathon on Sunday.

Lindsay Doherty, 36, collapsed just after completing the 13.1-mile race, according to a statement from Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland.

"Despite immediate medical intervention by our onsite doctors and EMS crew, she died in the Geisinger Community Medical Center emergency room after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful," said the Scranton Half Marathon Committee in a statement.

Related: Woman Who Ran Marathons Wearing a Tutu Has Died After Battle With Brain Cancer

"While we painstakingly prepare in advance for situations like this, we are saddened when an actual emergency occurs and the outcome is not favorable. This is a difficult and tragic situation and on behalf of the race committee and all of the runners who participated today, we extend our deepest sympathies and ask everyone to keep this family in their thoughts and prayers," the committee said.

Over 2,000 runners took part in the fourth annual race in Scranton alongside her.

Runners take off during the Scranton half-marathon on April 2, 2017. Pat Hendrick / Scranton Running Co.

An autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday, will hopefully shine some light as to what happened to Doherty — who ran the same race last year.

Doherty was "quite the runner" and had been training for at least six months for this race, said her pastor Monsignor Neil J. Van Loon of the St. Paul's Parish in Scranton.

She was actively involved in community fundraising for Catholic education, he said.

"She made a great impact and was a multi-talented, beautiful, loving young woman who hit all the right notes," he said.

Doherty's husband and three children, all under the age of 6, are "in shock as anyone could expect," Van Loon said.

"She was a real star for us and her passing has diminished us all," he said. "It will take us a long time to overcome her loss."

Related: World-Renowned New York 'Marathon Man' Who Finished 744 Races Dies at 96

While marathon deaths are not a common, they have occurred in recent years.

In 2014, two men died after collapsing during the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

And in 2015, a 32-year-old mother of four died shortly after finishing the Palmetto Half Marathon in Columbia, South Carolina.

Doherty's funeral is set for Thursday.