Rocked by a sex-abuse scandal, Michigan State University has tightened policies for its health care staff to increase the use of chaperones and require consent for sensitive procedures.

The changes come nearly six months after a former MSU doctor, Larry Nassar, was first publicly accused of molesting patients under the guise of invasive treatments conducted without warning, with no medical assistant present, and without gloves.

Since then, more than 80 former patients have filed complaints against Nassar, who also treated America's top gymnasts until he was fired as a team physician for USA Gymnastics.

MSU, which has been named in multiple lawsuits by Nassar's patients, said it reviewed its policies and protocols after the allegations were made public and approved two new policies a week ago.

Health-care workers must now obtain written consent for any vaginal or rectal exams. A chaperone from the MSU health staff must be present for sensitive exams or treatments unless the patient declines it in writing.

Nassar has pleaded not guilty to charges he molested nine former patients and a family friend, to possessing child pornography, and to destroying evidence. His lawyers say any procedures he performed were medically appropriate.