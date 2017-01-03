Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Airports Facing Huge Delays During Nationwide Customs Outage 0:52 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/846130243882" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A nationwide outage for Customs and Border Protection has left throngs of people dealing with significant delays from South Florida to Boston to Los Angeles, multiple airports reported Monday evening.

Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency was experiencing an outage of its processing systems at various airports and was "taking immediate action to address the technology disruption."

Officers were processing international travelers "using alternative procedures until systems are back online," the spokesman said, adding: "CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."

Travelers took to social media to post photos and videos of the long lines and annoyed customers.

Customs line at Atlanta airport snaking around multiple wings of building. Supposedly homeland security system down pic.twitter.com/EtSMhWHQgV — Jordana Merran (@JordanaMerran) January 3, 2017

People getting hot and unhappy. pic.twitter.com/JHqyFsb9Il — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 3, 2017

An official for Miami International Airport told NBC Miami that passengers on more than 30 international flights were affected. One traveler told the station that two people passed out waiting in line.

@iflymia @CustomsBorder People are starting to argue and get frustrated. Get someone down here to explain things and direct the lines ASAP pic.twitter.com/2gCV2o1AWh — Cali Réz (@CherezR) January 2, 2017

The list of airports includes: Miami International, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (Florida) International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, John F. Kennedy International (New York), Logan International (Boston) and Los Angeles International.

Miami International tweeted that officials were working to restore service.

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

A similar but briefer failure occurred in October 2015. Customs officials blamed that episode on problems with the computers and kiosks used by passengers arriving in the country.