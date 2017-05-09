NBC News’ Lester Holt to Interview President Trump

NBC News' Lester Holt will sit down for an exclusive interview with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, NBC has announced.

The wide-ranging interview will air on Thursday's broadcast of "NBC Nightly News," which Holt will anchor from Washington, D.C. Excerpts will also run on Friday morning's "TODAY."

THURSDAY on @NBCNightlyNews:@LesterHoltNBC sits down one-on-one with Pres. Trump at the White House. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 8, 2017

Thursday's interview will be Trump's first sit down with Holt since the Nightly News anchor moderated the first presidential debate, and comes amid the continuing debate over the Republican health care plan, the possibility of sending additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan and an ongoing investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

On Tuesday, NBC announced Holt's nightly broadcast had topped ratings across the board for the third straight week, averaging 7.7 million total viewers.