NBC News’ Lester Holt to Interview President Trump

NBC News’ Lester Holt will sit down for an exclusive interview with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, NBC has announced.

The wide-ranging interview will air on Thursday's broadcast of "NBC Nightly News," which Holt will anchor from Washington, D.C. Excerpts will also run on Friday morning's "TODAY."

Thursday's interview will be Trump’s first sit down with Holt since the Nightly News anchor moderated the first presidential debate, and it comes amid the continuing controversy over Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey.

On Tuesday, NBC announced Holt's nightly broadcast had topped ratings across the board for the third straight week, averaging 7.7 million total viewers.