A top New York federal prosecutor is joining the team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director leading an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election, a senior Justice Department official with knowledge of the matter confirmed to NBC News.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Goldstein of the Southern District of New York will join Mueller’s team, the official said.

The New York Times first reported the move Friday.

Andrew Goldstein, right, head of the Public Corruption unit of the federal prosecutor's office, arrives for a meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio on February 24, 2017 in New York. File Mark Lennihan / AP File

Goldstein was former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's top public corruption prosecutor and kept the same role under Acting U.S Attorney Joon Kim.

He's known for multiple successful prosecutions of New York lawmakers on corruption charges. He's also highly regarded in the Southern District and across Justice for those prosecutions, his thoroughness in investigations, and high level of success.

Separately, a person with direct knowledge of the matter says that all cases previously handled in New York, which includes the probe of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, have been transferred to Mueller.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May, amid public and Congressional pressure after President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Mueller led the FBI for 12 years under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.