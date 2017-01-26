New York State Police Rescues 103 Puppies From Overturned Truck

Police in New York state rescued more than 100 puppies from a interstate after a speeding truck that was transporting the dogs drove off the shoulder into a ditch, overturning on the side of the highway. Two animals were seriously injured.

The driver, Emily Woodrum of Missouri, was delivering 103 puppies of varying breeds to local pet stores on Tuesday when she lost control of the truck and crashed in the town of Avoca, New York.

All of the animals were pulled from the truck and brought to a local hospital by Finger Lakes SPCA, which said that one puppy who sustained a fractured jaw and another who had a fractured leg remained hospitalized. Police said three other dogs suffered minor injuries.

After the accident, the local SPCA said on their website that they were caring for a large number of animals and that they expected to return the puppies to their out-of-state owner. By Wednesday, only two puppies remained under the organization's care.

The SPCA said that they believe the puppies likely came from a "puppy mill"— an operation that breeds dogs for sale under inhumane conditions— but noted that veterinarians found no signs of animal cruelty during medical examinations.

"While we too abhor puppy mills, we know of no means to legally confiscate animals only because there is a strong likelihood that a puppy came from one," the group said in a post. "A formal release of ownership for these animals is being pursued."

Police did not immediately respond to questions regarding the driver of the truck.