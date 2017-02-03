Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Citing Poor ‘Performance’

Ivanka Trump's fashion line won't be available at Nordstrom this upcoming season — and the decision to drop the brand has put the national department store chain at the center of a consumer tug-of-war.

Ivanka Trump arrives at the inauguration for her father, Donald J. Trump, at the Capitol on Jan. 20. Ron Sachs / CNP/Zuma Press

Nordstrom announced Thursday night that it was dropping the brand created by and named after President Trump's daughter, but denied that it was a result of the #GrabYourWallet boycott campaign that put the company on blast.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We've got thousands of brands - more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business," said a Thursday night statement from Nordstrom. "Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season."

On Twitter, Nordstrom repeatedly responded to consumers who inquired about the Ivanka Trump brand and said they would not be shopping at Nordstrom until it ceased carrying Trump products.

@GayleShare1 Hi, Gayle! Based on this brand’s performance, we did decide not to buy it for this season. — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 3, 2017

But, after the store announced it would stop carrying the Ivanka Trump line, it began to receive criticism on Twitter from customers who accused the store of playing politics.

Customers supporting the Trump administration began tweeting at Nordstrom that they would now boycott the store because of its decision to drop the brand.

@Nordstrom so your NOT DOING Ivanka Trump fashion I WONT BE SHOPPING AT NORDSTROM EVER AGAIN! Folding to Alt-Left Nazi Libs has consequences — Demexit Sheila (@sissynsas) February 3, 2017

NBC News reached out to Ivanka Trump's company for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

According to the #GrabYourWallet boycott campaign's online list of Trump-supporting businesses, consumers could turn their ire towards any number of national chain stores next. The list of stores carrying Ivanka Trump products includes Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ross, Walmart, DSW, KMart, Sears, Century 21, and many more. The boycott list also includes companies that advertise on the TV show Celebrity Apprentice; companies whose CEOs reportedly raised campaign funds for Trump; and companies that offered official endorsements during the election.

Ivanka Trump announced in January that she was taking a formal leave of absence from her company in order to move to D.C., where her husband Jared Kushner serves as an adviser on her father's cabinet. The Ivanka Trump brand is now run by Abigail Klem and a board of trustees.

"When my father takes office as the 45th President of the United States of America, I will take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organization and my eponymous apparel and accessories brand," Ivanka Trump wrote on Facebook. "I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company."