A deal that North Carolina lawmakers reached to repeal the state's controversial and costly "bathroom bill" cleared a critical hurdle on Thursday in the state Senate, but the compromise has left LGBTQ advocates exasperated — with some calling it "shameful" and an "outrageous betrayal."

The state Senate's passing of the bill, which was by a 32-16 vote, comes after a deal was struck late Wednesday by the state's new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who campaigned on fully repealing the HB2 bill, and North Carolina's leading Republican lawmakers, who have supported the measure.

The repeal bill, known as HB142, had passed the Senate Rules Committee earlier Thursday, and must now clear a vote in the House in order to pass. If approved, the bill would then go to Cooper, who is expected to sign it.

HB2 was passed last March under former Gov. Pat McCrory. The bill sparked a massive political and financial backlash and a showdown with the NCAA.

The NCAA has said it would not let North Carolina host college championship games through the year 2022 unless there were changes to the law made by Thursday.

LGBTQ and civil rights advocates have called for a full repeal of the bill, and denounced the new compromise over provisions they say will still allow for discrimination, namely a three-year ban on local nondiscrimination ordinances.

North Carolina Senate President pro tem Republican Phil Berger left, and Senate Democratic leader Sen. Dan Blue talk as a bill to replace the controversial HB2 passes a Senate Rules Committee vote at the General Assembly on March 30. Chris Seward / News and Observer via AP

The compromise bill weaves in several provisions, including repealing HB2, leaving state legislators in charge of policy over multi-stall bathrooms, and puts a temporary halt on local governments passing nondiscrimination ordinances until 2020 — which lawmakers say would allot time for ongoing court cases on transgender issues to play out.

"A deal that leaves out LGBT North Carolinians, and particularly transgender people, should be no deal at all. It is shameful to stamp a start date on equality," Simone Bell, Lambda Legal Southern regional director said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union came out strongly against the deal in a series of tweets on Thursday, calling on the NCAA to reject the deal and not "settle for this fake repeal."

We call on @NCAA a to stand with us and transgender people and against discrimination. Don't settle for this fake repeal. #RepealHB2 — ACLU National (@ACLU) March 30, 2017

And Rev. William Barber, the president of the state's NAACP, said in a statement that "any moratorium on civil rights is not a compromise, it is a contradiction with the principle of equal protection under the law and our moral values."

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality said the compromise bill was "a cynical ploy that will continue to hurt North Carolina and transgender people."

"Transgender North Carolinians are being squarely targeted by HB2 and would continue to be targeted by the provisions of this new law," Keisling said, later adding. "It is an outrageous betrayal that [Cooper] supports this fake repeal."

Opponents of North Carolina's HB2 law protest above the state's House of Representatives chamber in December last year. Jonathan Drake / Reuters, file

Cooper said in a statement Wednesday that he backed the bill, although he added it was not "a perfect deal."

"But it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," he said.

In a joint statement, Republicans House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said, "Compromise requires give and take from all sides, and we are pleased this proposal fully protects bathroom safety and privacy."

The compromise comes after a failed attempt to repeal HB2 in December.

An analysis from the Associated Press found that HB2 would cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.