The day before he announced to reporters that Donald Trump may have been incidentally monitored by U.S. intelligence agencies during the transition, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes met with the source of that information at the White House, a Nunes spokesman told NBC News.

"Chairman Nunes met with his source at the White House grounds in order to have proximity to a secure location where he could view the information provided by the source," said his spokesman, Jack Langer. "The Chairman is extremely concerned by the possible improper unmasking of names of U.S. citizens, and he began looking into this issue even before President Trump tweeted his assertion that (Trump Tower) had been wiretapped."

Related: Nunes Backs Down From Assertion Trump Was Monitored

Nunes has declined to say who provided the intelligence reports he referenced, but his admission that he met with his source at the White House is fueling suspicions among Democrats that his source was someone close to Trump.

Nunes told Bloomberg View columnist Eli Lake that his source was an intelligence official and not a White House staffer.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Rep. Devin Nunes backs off monitoring claims, under fire for briefing Trump 2:05 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/906329155999" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It's unclear why Nunes would have to go to the White House to seek a secure location to view classified material, since his own committee has a secure room in the Capitol where Nunes and his aides review secret documents on a daily basis.

Democrats believe the president wanted to release the information as a way of buttressing Trump's discredited claim that President Obama "wiretapped" him at Trump Tower during the transition. Moments after Nunes first made the announcement, Trump said he felt "somewhat" vindicated.

Related: What Does It Mean That Trump Was Incidentally Surveilled?

After saying the reports he saw suggested Trump and his team had been "monitored," Nunes on Friday backtracked, and acknowledged that he couldn't be sure of that. Nunes has made clear that much of what he saw involved foreigner-to-foreigner conversations about Trump and his associates, and Nunes is raising questions about whether those reports were improperly distributed around the government.

Nunes has said he would share the information he reviewed with committee Democrats as early as Monday. The House intelligence committee is slated to meet at 7 pm, according to a Democratic aide, and Democrats are hoping to review some of the intelligence reports referencing Trump and his aides in their sensitive facility in the Capitol.