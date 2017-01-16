Feedback
photo

Obama Welcomes World Series Champs Chicago Cubs at White House

by Associated Press

Image: poses for a picture with members of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs
President Barack Obama poses for a picture with members of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs in The East Room at the White House, on Jan. 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in last year's World Series ending a 108-year drought. Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Image: Obama holds a lifetime admission certificate
Obama holds a lifetime admission certificate. Yuri Gripas / AFP - Getty Images

President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.

On what usually is a sleepy federal holiday at the White House, Cubs players filed into the White House East Room on Martin Luther King Day for Obama's final ceremony for a championship sports team. Even sweeter for Obama is that the Cubs hail from his hometown.

The president has a home in Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

Obama invited the Cubs hours after they won the series in November, asking on Twitter if the team wanted to visit before his term ends on Friday.

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.

Associated Press
