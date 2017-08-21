An Ohio judge was shot in an apparent ambush-style attack on his way into a local courthouse on Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and NBC News affiliate WTOV.

Around 8 a.m., Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese, Jr. was attacked by a suspect as he made his way into the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville, City Manager James Mavromatis told reporters.

Bruzzese was walking through a narrow alley toward the courthouse when the shots were fired, Mavromatis said.

A subject shot at Bruzzese, who then returned fire with his own weapon. A probation officer, who was behind Bruzzese, also fired at the suspects. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred J. Abdalla said five shots were fired by the suspect and five shots were fired by Bruzzese. It's unclear how many shots the probation officer fired.

“Clearly looking at the one video, you see the attacker coming up toward him,” Mavromatis said. “I’d say he was the intended target.”

Mavromatis called the attack a "deliberate act against our city's judge."

He confirmed the suspect died at the scene. Abdalla said the suspect's body was not yet removed from the courthouse.

Abdalla said a second man was in the passenger seat of the suspect's car, which was parked near the shooting. That unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for a bullet that ricocheted and hit him.

The second man is not considered a suspect at this time, but is being questioned by police.

Mavromatis said both men had criminal records and “one may have” appeared before Bruzzese. He added that Bruzzese was Lifeflighted to a Pittsburgh-area hospital in stable condition.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation had assigned its Special Investigations, Crime Scene, and Cyber Units to investigate the shooting.

Bruzzese is a Court of Common Pleas judge, according to the Jefferson County Courthouse website. He is listed as working in the General/Domestic Relations Division of the court since 1998, according to Ballotpedia.