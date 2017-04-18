Oklahoma Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Dead, Suspect Captured After Manhunt

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice on Tuesday morning, leading law enforcement on an hours-long manhunt for the suspect before he was caught, authorities said.

Nathan Aaron Leforce, 45, was captured and in custody Tuesday afternoon after authorities say he fatally shot Logan County sheriff's deputy David Wade and fled in a stolen vehicle, according to Oklahoma City Police and the FBI.

Nathan Aaron Leforce Oklahoma City Police

Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home in Logan County at around 9:22 a.m. local time (10:22 a.m. ET) Tuesday morning when he was shot multiple times in the face and body, allegedly by Leforce, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a statement on Facebook.

Leforce then allegedly stole the deputy's patrol car, before driving it to a gas station and stealing another vehicle from a woman, the OHP said.

The FBI's Oklahoma City office announced on Twitter at around 2 p.m. that Leforce had been taken into custody, citing the OHP, but further details on Leforce's capture were not immediately available.

Nathan LaForce in custody. Accused of murdering a Logan county deputy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deputy's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zOsGJhFf9D — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) April 18, 2017

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told NBC affiliate KFOR that the deputy was able to radio for help and gave investigators important details about the suspect.

Wade was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said on Twitter that they offered their "deepest condolences" to Wade's family.

We offer our deepest condolences to the Logan Co Sheriff's Office & to the family of Deputy Wade. His sacrifice will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ksepDnhWb2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

"His sacrifice will not be forgotten," they said.

Leforce's capture came just a few hours after a Cleveland man accused of posting video of a murder he committed on Facebook killed himself during a police pursuit in Pennsylvania. Steve Stephens had been on the run from police for nearly 48 hours since the murder on Sunday.