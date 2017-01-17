Play Facebook

A federal indictment against the wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was unsealed on Tuesday, charging she "aided and abetted" her husband's support of ISIS and misled police.

Noor Salman, 30, was arrested Monday in California, where her family lives. She is scheduled to make a court appearance there on Tuesday. Prosecutors are then likely to seek to have her moved to Florida.

Her husband was killed in a gunfight with police after he massacred 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in June, pledging allegiance to ISIS.

The two-count indictment against Salman contains few details of the allegations against her but does say she misled the Fort Pierce, Florida, police department in order to prevent it from communicating with the FBI about "information relating to" the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Noor Mateen and her husband Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen, from a Facebook profile photo. via Facebook

Salman's lawyers have denied she had any advance knowledge of her husband's attack and said it is "misguided and wrong" to prosecute her.

In an interview with the New York Times in November, Salman said she was a victim of domestic violence, did not know what her husband was planning and did not condone his actions.

In the days after the attack, law enforcement sources told NBC News that Salman told investigators she was with him when he bought ammunition and tried to dissuade him from violence. She also exchanged texts with him during the attack after his mother called looking for him.

"Where are you?" she wrote.

Mateen responded: "Do you see what's happening?"

Salman replied "No?" according to a source close to her family.

Mateen then responded "I love you, babe."

Massacre survivor Demetrice Naulings, whose close friend was killed, was surprised to hear Salman, who had a 4-year-old son with Mateen, was being charged so many months later.

"I'm just kind of shocked," Naulings said, adding that it was difficult to know how to feel since the feds had not outlined the allegations against Salman.

"I forgave her husband," Naulings said. "I pray for her and the kid."