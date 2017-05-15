The parents of a Penn State University student who fatally fell down stairs during an alcohol-fueled event described their son's death as "torture" and said the fraternity brothers involved "treated our son as road kill."

Timothy Piazza was a sophomore at the university when he died after tumbling down a flight of stairs at an initiation event for new pledges at the Beta Theta Pi frat house in February, according to investigators.

"It was horrific. This — this wasn't boys being boys," the teen's dad, Jim Piazza, said on TODAY. "This was men who intended to force feed lethal amounts of alcohol into other young men."

Police said the 19-year-old had been drinking heavily throughout the night, and suffered multiple brain injuries from the fall.

But as he lay injured, about 20 fraternity brothers failed to dial 911 or get Piazza help from campus authorities and waited nearly 12 hours before one of them finally called emergency responders. He would die almost two days later.

"And what happened throughout the night was just careless disregard for human life," he said. "They basically treated our son as road kill and a ragdoll."

Timothy's mom, Evelyn Piazza said, "Nobody should consume that much alcohol. That's torture."

The heartbroken dad described the moment doctors told him his son wasn't going to survive, and blamed the fraternity brothers for not calling for help sooner.

"They said he had a non-recoverable brain injury," he said, his voice breaking. "So we knew at that point he wasn't gonna make it. We were hoping that there would be something different, an outcome. They let us go in and see him. You know, we talked to him a little bit. We held his hand."

Piazza said he asked a doctor if Timothy had been brought to the hospital earlier, could he have survived. The doctor said yes.

"They killed him," he said of the fraternity members.

Eighteen members of the frat are facing criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated assault. The fraternity is also facing charges.

Jim Piazza said he resented that no official from Penn State attended his son's funeral.

"No one from the fraternity or from Penn State came to the wake or the funeral," he said.