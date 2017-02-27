Feedback
Philando Castile Killing: Minnesota Cop Expected to Plead Not Guilty in Shooting Streamed on Facebook Live

by The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota police officer is expected to plead not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the July shooting death of a black man.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is expected to enter his plea during a Monday hearing.

Prosecutors say Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile told him he was armed. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.

Earlier this month, Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III denied a defense request to dismiss the case.

Attorneys for Yanez, who is Latino, have argued that their client feared for his life and had no choice but to shoot Castile.

