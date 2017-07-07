Photo Captures Mike Pence Ignoring NASA’s ‘Do Not Touch’ Sign

Vice President Mike Pence touches a piece of hardware as Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana, back to camera, directs a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building on July 6. Mike Brown / Reuters

You were warned, Vice President Mike Pence.

The sign is pretty clear: "Do Not Touch."

Like the Roswell UFO incident or the "Star Wars" prequels, this photo leaves us asking: What happened here?

Maybe the vice president had express permission to touch the "Critical Space Flight Hardware" during his tour of NASA's Kennedy Space Flight Center.

Maybe he wanted to recreate that time President Donald Trump put his hands on a glowing orb in Saudi Arabia.

We may never know the truth.

Pence spoke to NASA employees Thursday before he toured the facility.

The director of the Kennedy Space Flight Center, Robert Cabana, directed the tour and stands just to the left of Pence in the now-infamous photo.

A spokesperson for Pence and NASA did not immediately return requests for comment.